Don’t let your guard down

The National Hurricane Center has forecasted 12-17 named storms for the 2023 season with a possible 4 major hurricanes. We are halfway through the season, and so far, there have been no named storms. But now is not the time to let your guard down. Actually, it’s the complete opposite.
An average hurricane season picks up in August, with the peak coming in September, so we still have a long way to go. Waiting until a storm strikes is too late, you need to prepare now.
If you were here in 2004, you will remember hurricanes Charley, Frances, and Jeanne, as well as the devastating impact they had on our county.
When Hurricane Charley hit Polk County much of the county was without electricity, and parts of the east side of the county went without running water. While some residents had these necessities restored in just a few days’ time, others had to wait several weeks to have water and electricity restored.
If you don’t already have a generator, consider buying one, and make sure you have enough fuel to run it. And on that note, store your fuel safely, and be careful with where you run a generator. Never operate one indoors, and make sure it’s not running near an open window or anywhere else the exhaust can enter your home and carbon monoxide can accumulate to toxic levels.
Stock up on batteries, prescription medications, extra non-perishable food, water, and other necessities for your family. If you have a good supply, it might save you trips to a store following a storm. It’s best to do this at the beginning of hurricane season or at least before a big storm is already heading our way. This will ensure you get the items you need and avoid the panic buying that often occurs at stores at the last minute, leading to shortages.
Likewise, if you don’t have storm shutters and you plan to board up windows when a storm is approaching, get your plywood now, if you already haven’t. Preparation now can save you a lot of stress in the future.