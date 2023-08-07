Golf carts in the Sunshine State

Golf carts seem ubiquitous in Florida, so it probably wouldn’t surprise you to know that Florida is one of the top states for golf cart usage with only Georgia and South Carolina ahead of us.
Using a golf cart to get around instead of a car or truck certainly has its advantages, but before you go out to buy one, you should know that you can’t just drive them anywhere, and not just anyone can operate one.
Operating a golf cart on public roads is generally prohibited, but there are exceptions. I recommend that if you have a golf cart or plan on getting one, make sure you check Florida State Statute 316.212 for all of the exceptions.
Even though golf carts are not classified the same as cars and trucks, they still have to be operated in the same manner in regards to traffic laws.
They must comply with stop signs and traffic lights, and yes—you can most definitely be arrested for driving a golf cart while intoxicated.
A new law in Florida addressed the age of those driving golf carts on designated public streets.
Anyone 18 and up must have a valid government-issued ID with them while operating a golf cart; those under 18 years of age must have a valid driver’s license or a learner’s permit.
Some might think that golf carts can’t be too dangerous since they’re only designed to go about 20 mph, but a sudden stop at that speed or a sudden turn resulting in a roll over can prove to be fatal.
Know before you buy, and be safe when you drive.