Hot cars can turn into hot coffins

You may have seen in the news or on social media that on July 6th we arrested a husband and wife for aggravated manslaughter of a child because they left an 18-month-old toddler strapped in her car seat at their Lakeland home, where she died due to being trapped in their hot car for eight hours. What they did was not a “mistake,” which is something that, tragically, does happen from time-to-time. They made the choice to go to a party, where they consumed alcohol and illegal drugs, and then committed the most egregious negligent act an adult can commit upon an innocent child.
According to a recent national study, this toddler’s death was the 5th one in the state of Florida so far this year, and the 10th one in the nation. Sadly, that means Florida leads the nation in pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths this year. Since 1998, there have been 107 hot car child deaths in the state, and 950 in the U.S.
The death of even one child due to being locked inside a hot car is simply unimaginable. In the past we have told the public about things parents or caregivers can do to prevent a tragedy like this from happening, such as leaving your purse or even your left shoe in the backseat, which will ensure you check there before locking and leaving the car. You’ve probably seen experiments where the inside temperature of a car in Florida during the summer reaches heights of over 130 degrees. Most mammals, especially humans, simply cannot survive that.
But the July 6th death here in Polk County was no accident – that death was not caused by a stressed out mom who went to work and left her baby in the car or a distracted dad who doesn’t normally drop the baby off at daycare so he forgot. For those who are wondering why other parents who have done this weren’t criminally charged here’s why: the Lakeland child died because Joel and Jazmine Rondon made a choice to do drugs and drink alcohol, instead of taking care of the children in their custody. They took three children to a party, and chose to stay at the party until 3:00 a.m. the following day. Two of the kids were old enough to walk from the car into the house and get into bed when they finally got home. The baby was strapped into her car seat, and we can only assume she was sleeping. The pair went into their house, got into their bed, and slept until 10:00 that morning. The baby’s internal temperature 12 hours after she arrived home (and several hours after she died) was 104 degrees.
If this article prevents just one death from occurring because a parent reading this makes a decision to put their child’s life first, instead of drugs and alcohol, then it’s well worth the read. If you encounter a child or a pet locked inside a hot car, my advice is this – dial 911 while also yelling and looking around to find the car’s owner. The 911 operator will advise you on whether or not to break the window and rescue whomever is trapped inside. In this Florida heat, a difference of only a few degrees can quickly turn a car into a coffin.