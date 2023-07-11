New law spotlight

As of July 1st, law enforcement officers in Florida began enforcing the new Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act. This new law makes it illegal to “sell, deliver, barter, furnish, or give, directly or indirectly, any kratom product to a person under 21 years of age.” For businesses in Florida this means there will be new regulations from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, one of which will require customers to present their identification for age verification, much like is already in place for alcohol and tobacco sales, before purchasing kratom.
What exactly is kratom? Kratom is a product derived from kratom trees typically found in Southeast Asia. Just because it comes from a natural source doesn’t mean it is safe. There are possible dangerous side effects associated with drinking kratom tea or consuming kratom in other ways.
According to the National Institutes of Health, National Institute on Drug Abuse: “’Kratom’ commonly refers to an herbal substance that can produce opioid- and stimulant-like effects. Kratom and kratom-based products are currently legal and accessible in many areas, though U.S. and international agencies continue to review emerging evidence to inform kratom policy.”
Not only are there no approved uses for kratom by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the FDA has also warned customers of potential adverse effects from consuming kratom.
The FDA, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and NIDA currently support research in order to measure and better understand the short- and long-term safety risks of kratom use, as well as inform policy around its regulation.
This new law passed the Florida Legislature unanimously, and rightly so. They determined that to promote the safety and health of children and young adults in Florida, kratom sales should be restricted to only those 21 and older.
I encourage business owners and managers to educate their employees that it will be illegal to sell kratom to those who are under 21 and that they need to check IDs prior to a sale, just like they do for tobacco products and alcohol. We have great retailers in Polk County and we expect a smooth implementation of this new law.