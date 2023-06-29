Polk County has over 550 lakes, so it stands to reason that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has its fair share of water-related investigations, from boating accidents, to searching for evidence related to a crime. Tragically, in just the first six months of 2023, we have responded to two planes that collided in midair and crashed into Lake Hartridge, and two men who jumped off a boat into Lake Eloise, resulting in six deaths in Winter Haven.
In April 2023, the Polk County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit acquired two new state-of-the-art, specialized pieces of equipment to assist with investigations beneath the water’s surface that have already made a huge difference.
The Deep Trekker Underwater ROV DGT3, commonly referred to as an underwater drone, is designed with cutting-edge features, such as an ultra-high-definition camera, Blueprint Oculus multi-beam sonar, powerful LED floodlights, a grabber arm, and a maximum tether length of 250 feet. Deploying the drone is remarkably simple, offering unprecedented speed in underwater surveillance. Operators control the device remotely, accessing a live camera feed.
The JW Fishers Side Scan Sonar 600K, also known as the TowFish, is renowned for its efficiency in underwater searches. This tool swiftly covers extensive areas, generating detailed images regardless of water clarity. With the ability to search up to 150 meters of water in a single pass, the TowFish proves invaluable for law enforcement and dive operations.
On the night of Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Marine Unit swiftly deployed both the TowFish and underwater drone on Lake Clinch in Frostproof, Florida, after a tragic personal watercraft accident during which a 17-year-old boy did not resurface. The TowFish initiated a methodical grid search, and within a remarkable three-hour timeframe, located an object at a depth of 20 feet. Subsequently, the underwater drone was deployed into the water, and confirmed the object as the missing jet skier. The victim was promptly and successfully recovered, bringing closure to the grieving family.
While the outcome of this operation was tragic, the use of these state-of-the-art tools, coupled with the unwavering dedication of the Marine Unit's deputies, resulted in the swift location of the victim. Such enhanced capabilities contribute significantly to efficient search and recovery efforts, providing solace to affected families during distressing times.
To be able to provide some sort of closure sooner rather than later is something that is very important to us. It only takes one awful, tragic situation where a family is standing on a lake shore for days, waiting for their loved one to be found, to further our resolve that we should invest in technology that shortens the suffering of the survivors.