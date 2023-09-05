Polk County encompasses over 2,000 square miles – that’s larger than the states of Delaware and Rhode Island. Now I don’t know how many actual roads we have in the county, but I imagine it’s in the hundreds, if not thousands. I do know that it’s not physically possible for a Sheriff’s deputy, Florida Trooper, or city police officer to sit stationary on every single road in this county in hopes that people will see a marked patrol unit and slow down.
I say all that to say this – it’s incumbent upon everyone who obtains a driver’s license and gets behind the wheel of a car to obey the speed limits so that all of us can safely reach our destinations. In other words – speed kills.
As of the end of August, the Sheriff’s Office has investigated 73 traffic fatalities, where 77 victims were killed. That doesn’t include the fatal crashes investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and the city agencies here in the county. Some of the more recent fatalities were a direct result of drivers speeding and/or driving recklessly, and some of the victims were juveniles.
The sad reality is, teenagers die more often in traffic crashes than for any other reason. The only way we can reduce this likelihood is to better inform teens and teach them how to become safer, more effective drivers.
The free Teen Driver Challenge course taught by my traffic deputies does just that – it provides our young drivers with hands-on experience and classroom learning, reducing their risk of becoming another tragic statistic.
Part of the training is teaching how to maintain control of a vehicle if a tire blowout occurs; if something or someone suddenly stops in front of you; or a critter runs out into the road – and the instructors reinforce how much more likely you are to lose control of a vehicle if you’re speeding.
We even put the teens through simulated stressful encounters behind the wheel so they can feel firsthand how quickly a crash can occur.
The only thing this class costs is eight hours of your teen’s day – and we believe the training itself is invaluable. It’s totally free, and most insurance companies will give you a discount on your car insurance if your teen takes the class.
To register your teen for the Teen Driver Challenge, email teendriverchallenge@polksheriff.org to request a forms packet and further instructions. Once you have completed the packet, you can scan it and email it to teendriverchallenge@polksheriff.org, or mail it to: Christina Jaramillo, PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven, FL, 33880. You can also drop off the completed forms at any Polk County Sheriff’s Office substation and simply request that it be forwarded to Ms. Jaramillo.