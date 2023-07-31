The rules of the road when it comes to school buses

As motorists, it’s our responsibility to watch for pedestrians. That responsibility is really tested when schools are in session. While parents and students alike might be scratching their heads as to why the first day of school is on a Friday (August 11th to be exact), no one is questioning the importance of preparing for a safe school year.
School buses will be out-and-about in Polk County picking up pupils. Children will be at bus stops, at the entrances to subdivisions, walking near roads, and in crosswalks as they make their way to and from school.
Every year we receive complaints about people not stopping for school buses as the law requires. Whether it’s intentional or accidental, this is something that could have tragic results. Claiming that you didn’t see the red lights is no excuse. When you’re driving, you should always be paying attention to everything on the road.
The law is simple, if the red flashing lights of a school bus are on, you must stop. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the same side, or the opposite side of the road. The only time you are not required to stop for a bus with flashing red lights is if the bus is on the opposite side of the road as you are, and there is a raised barrier or a median wider than five feet between the bus and your lane. Even then, you should proceed with caution.
If a deputy sees you pass a school bus that is stopped with its red lights on and stop signal out, that deputy will ticket you. And it is not a cheap ticket.
Learning the rules of the road is everyone’s responsibility. Our children’s lives and safety depend on it.