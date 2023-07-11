Who deserves entitlement spending?

Who should pay for a private school education? Should it be the parents because they chose a private school for their child? Or should we make all private schools free for everyone via a taxpayer subsidy?
The populist wing of the Republican party thinks taxpayers should pay for private school education for everyone. Their argument is the diversity, equity, and inclusion philosophy. Right now, only poor kids from failing schools get money from the state of Florida to pay for private schools.
Shouldn’t everyone, rich and poor, have the same opportunity for free private school education? The Republican argument is that we should treat everyone the same.
Here’s the Democrat side of the argument. There are about 152,000 home-schooled children in Florida and about 330,000 students in private K-12 school programs for a total of almost 482,000 non-public school students.
If taxpayers were funding home school and private school for all 482,000 students, at a cost of $8,500 per student, that is a cost to Florida taxpayers of $4.1 billion a year. The Florida Policy Institute confirms that the price tag of this new entitlement program is close to $4 billion.
The Republicans in the Florida House said this new entitlement program would only cost taxpayers $209 million a year. To get to the $209 million the House Republicans subtract the 80,000 students already receiving taxpayer-subsidized private education ($592 million). They then say, of the roughly 400,000 remaining eligible students with a potential price tag of $3.4 billion, so few will actually want to take advantage of this free money to fund their children’s private education that the real costs will only be $209 million.
To fund this new entitlement, the Republican party is counting on two sources. One source is funding by corporations who can choose to reduce their taxes by putting money into the state’s scholarship program. The second funding source is taking money from the state’s existing funding for regular public schools.
Democrats say those 482,000 students currently in home school and private school are not currently in public schools. These home school and private school students do not currently cost taxpayers money. If Republicans transfer existing funding from public schools to pay for the existing children in private education, there will be less money for the 85% of our children who are in public schools. Why not give each future new home-school child $8,500? Since only new students would receive taxpayer money, that would gradually reduce the increase in the number of children in public schools and pay for itself that way. We could subsidize private school education only to the extent private schools create an increase in seats available for students, so the subsidy pays for itself by reducing the growth in public school attendance.
It is hard to see how education for our children is improved by this new entitlement program that is estimated to cost somewhere between $209 million and $4.1 billion. The 85% of our kids in public schools clearly won’t be helped and will likely be hurt by less money being spent on their education.
The kids already in home school or private schools, but who will now get their education paid for by taxpayers, won’t have their education improved either. Is there a better way?
Readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts.
To comment, email David@d-r.media