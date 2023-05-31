Come be a star on my team

Ever since I was a little boy, all I ever wanted to be was the Sheriff of Polk County. Sure, there were people who told me that I was crazy for thinking that way, but I learned at a young age that if you set a goal and you really, really want something, it’s within your power to attain it through hard work and dedication. I know that there are young men and young women out there right now dreaming of becoming a deputy – or even the Sheriff one day.
For those who are passionate about keeping people safe and putting bad guys in jail, we have made it easier than ever for you to become a Polk County deputy sheriff. We are currently offering FREE scholarships to the law enforcement and detention academy at Polk State College – and we will pay you $3,000 per month while you’re in the academy. Then when I swear you in, you’ll get a $7,000 bonus ($2,000 from PCSO, and $5,000 from the state) and your starting salary will be $56,700. And while you’re working here full-time, we’ll pay for any additional college classes you’d like to take (at the state tuition rate). And after you get your Associate’s, Bachelor’s, or Master’s, we’ll give you bonus pay each year for having the degree. When it comes to higher education, we do everything for you except take the classes and pass the tests!
If your mama is worried about you being out on the streets and arresting bad guys (moms worry – it’s what they do) tell her that we have lots of other positions here at the Sheriff’s Office in our investigative and specialty units.
We have property crimes detectives, robbery detectives, marine deputies on boats, canine handlers with dogs, and so many other opportunities to solve and prevent crime.
Did I mention our health insurance? It includes vision and dental as well. And we have the free county wellness center, which includes office visits for you AND your dependents. And of course, you know our deputies have take-home cars – even if you live in a neighboring county. Free gas in today’s economy is almost priceless.
You can tell that I’m passionate about where I work. To me, it’s the greatest place on earth, and I would love to share that experience with anyone who is up for the challenge. Visit our website polksheriff.org and click on Career Opportunities or call our recruiter at 863-298-6440. Come be a star on my team!