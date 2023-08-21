Inventor who saved lives

Reader T writes, “I really enjoyed your viewpoint in this week’s paper. However, there was not a mention of the inventor of the first three-way traffic signal. The first three-way traffic signal was patented in 1923 by Garrett Morgan. He acquired the patents for the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom and eventually sold the rights to General Electric.”
Thanks T. I had never heard of Garrett Morgan despite being a big consumer of history books. He’s one for the books. He witnessed a car and horse-drawn carriage accident at an intersection and thought there had to be a better way.
Busy intersections were staffed by policemen. The policeman in the intersection used two commands. Go and Stop. There was no indication of when it was time to slow down because the traffic is about to stop. Plus, in busy traffic, it is hard to see a policeman standing on foot in the intersection.
Garrett Morgan created a traffic signal mounted on a post where it was more easily visible. It was a mechanical stoplight with three states: Stop, Go or Caution where the arm halfway between Go and Stop was an indication to slow down - and it was highly visible. It was still manually operated however because, after all, it was still only 1922. Garrett Morgan was a real lifesaver.
He also invented a special smoke hood in 1912 to save lives of our firemen.
Inside the hood was a moist sponge to keep the air inside the hood cooler and to help filter out smoke. The particularly unique feature of Morgan’s smoke hood was that it had fresh air intake tubes that dangled off the hood all the way to the ground.
His inventor’s theory was that smoke rises, so along the ground the smoke is relatively light. To demonstrate that his smoke hood worked, Garret would sit in a smoke-filled tent for 20 minutes and come out without any ill effects.
In 1916, the Waterworks Tunnel in Cleveland Ohio exploded. Rescuers became victims. Garrett Morgan was rousted out of bed and told to grab his smoke hoods. In his pajamas, carrying smoke hoods, he arrived on the scene and with his brother entered the lethal Waterworks Tunnel that had already claimed the lives of would-be rescuers. They emerged with two would-be rescuers on their backs. Others used the hoods to enter the toxic tunnel to retrieve the bodies of those who did not survive.
Cleveland and its newspapers celebrated the heroes of the Watertown Tunnel rescue effort. Everyone was lauded for their courage and written about in the newspapers. Everyone, except Garrett Morgan and his brother. Garrett Morgan and his brother were Black.
