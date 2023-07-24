Making our towns more attractive

If we are not careful with our small towns in Florida, we might see our main
highways turn into an aging Wal-Mart and a line of broken, fluorescent signs. Who wants to live in a small town that looks like it is dying?
Wal-Mart and the big box chain stores almost wiped out our small-town
downtowns 40 years ago. While we have done a good job reviving most of our
small-town downtowns in Florida, many of our main thoroughfares, like U.S.
Highway 17 or U.S. Highway 27, look like we have no pride in our community.
Our communities look like we are in a state of decay when a visitor drives these main roads.
These four-lane highways are the most visible view of our community and
are our true “main street.” Lack of thoughtful planning made these busy
thoroughfares haphazard canyons of 60-year-old buildings, mismatching styles, buildings in bad shape, and unattractive landscapes.
Reviving our four-lane highway main streets to help make our communities
attractive places to live is a big challenge. We are a free-market capitalist society.
No small business owner, struggling to survive, wants to have government
mandates about the size of their sign or the appearance of their building.
Solving this highway main street problem is important. Young people look
at those busy ugly thoroughfares and say, “If this is the future of my hometown, I’d better move somewhere else.”
People traveling through our community on our main street highways see a community that looks like it has no pride. They might keep traveling instead of making our community their new home.
One relatively easy way to improve the look and feel of these main streets is
through a small investment in landscaping. I know what some of you are already thinking. Bah, humbug. A waste of money. Consider, however, the following facts.
More attractive landscaping along roads is associated with higher revenue
for the local business. Studies also show nicely landscaped roads create a more calming environment for drivers – less road rage.
Landscaping may also help reduce speeds. Landscaping subtly makes the
road feel narrower, and riders subconsciously drive slower. The wide-open
highways without landscaping feel more like a raceway or drag strip.
I know some businesses are worried that trees and bushes might obscure the view from the road to their business. That is a fair argument, but attractive ground cover and shrubs do not exceed the window height and or impede visibility from the car. They do not hurt business. They just create a more attractive front door for the local business.
Because I have too much time on my hands, I read the Florida Department
of Transportation 212-page Florida Highway Landscape Guide. There are lots of tools available to our communities. Do you feel like your community is using this guide to make your defacto “main street” a safer, more attractive road?
What kind of public-private partnerships can we do to help make our highway main streets create a positive image and impact on our community?
Readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin can be reached at David@d-r.media