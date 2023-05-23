At 16 years old, I realized the value of waiting an extra five seconds before driving forward after a stoplight turned green.
I was driving home one late night from my job as a restaurant server in Ft. Pierce.
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 7:34 pm
When the semi ran the red light, I was mortified.
Why I waited, honestly, it felt like an “inner voice.”
I took driver’s education at my high school, and my Granddad taught me how to drive. But neither my class instructors nor my Granddad told me to wait a moment before advancing through a green light.
A sobering moment it was for me at a young age.
Years later, as a journalist, I’d go on to cover – in person - many fatal crashes in Polk County.
It’s why I now wait before I go through that green light. As a result, during my commute to and from work, and to anywhere else I happen to drive, someone is always honking at me. They then zip around me, only to take position at the next stop light, directly in front of me.
It’s also why my head is on a swivel – I’m always looking for a way out in case someone decides to turn in front of me, nearly broadsides my car, or loses control of their vehicle.
The locals are taking notice of fatal crashes. Perhaps it’s because social media has made it easy to keep up with the latest crash.
From Jan. 1 through May 11 this year, Polk has seen 52 fatalities in all types of crashes. You can check out my article in this issue on the recent crash data reported by Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
Other causes of fatal crashes can include medical emergencies, weather (such as sudden fog or storms), driver distraction, driver fatigue, unfamiliarity with roads, speeding, road rage and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
I like the words recently written by Michelle Rebello on the Polk Crime Watch and Informative board on Facebook, following yet another fatal crash reported in Polk on Thursday. I messaged her privately to talk to her about her comment.
“Let them beep, I will arrive alive! I told my 16-year-old the same thing. 2 second rule. Wait and observe,” she said.
Those are words of wisdom, I think.