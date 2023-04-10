In this divisive era, the American people have lost faith that our government can make meaningful change. They aren’t wrong. We’ve crammed a diverse, beautiful mosaic of national ideas and innovations into two political parties that force ideological purity and hyperpartisanship. Wedging our beautiful American experiment into two extremist camps just might ruin the future of our country.
The problem is in the incentives. The truth is this: winning elections is not linked to finding solutions. Congress’ approval rating is at just 21%, yet over 90% of incumbents win reelection. Why is that? Well, 88% of seats in congress are noncompetitive: either one party or the other wins... Every. Single. Time. So, if you’re a congressman, all you have to do is appeal to the 10% of people who show up to your partisan primary. Keep the extreme wing of your party satisfied, and you’re safe. Frustrate them? You’re gone.