Safe fun on ATVs

With all the beautiful rural territory in Polk County, it is no wonder that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are popular for hunting, fishing, camping, trail riding, and other outdoor recreational fun. Farmers, ranchers, forestry workers, and emergency service personnel also use ATVs during their day-to-day work activities.
These machines are heavy and fast – and are not equipped with the same safety features of a motor vehicle.
My intention is not to scare anyone away from using one, but I do want people to realize that ATVs can be dangerous and need to be used with a sense of caution. Improper use of an ATV can result in broken bones or other types of trauma or entrapment, and can even be fatal.
So far in 2023, my deputies have responded to three fatal ATV crashes. The first one was a New Year’s Day ATV crash that killed a man who was driving intoxicated. Then in February, an ATV driver went riding at night without headlights and struck a parked trailer. He died from his injuries a few days later. And this past week, an adult driver, who was not wearing a helmet, flipped his ATV. It landed on top of him, killing him.
According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), here are a few things to consider when driving an ATV:
* Know how to operate the ATV.
* Wear protective gear (helmet, goggles or face shield, over-the-ankle boots, long pants, long-sleeved shirt).
* Do not ride a machine that is too big for you.
* Only one person should be on an ATV unless it is designed for two riders.
* Always provide someone with a ride plan – when and where you plan to ride, and when you plan to return.
* Check the weather forecast before leaving.
* Obey all traffic and information signs.
* Do not drink alcohol and ride.
The FDACS offers an ATV rider course for adults, teens, and children. Any rider under 16-years-old must have completed this course and be supervised by an adult. Additionally, Florida law requires anyone under 16-years-old to wear a helmet and eye protection.
And keep in mind, operating an ATV on a public roadway by anyone of any age is generally prohibited. If you are an enthusiast, you might want to check out the Bone Valley ATV Park (10427 County Road 630 W.) in Mulberry. It is a county-operated venue with requirements and guidelines in place to help keep everyone safe. And of course, we want everyone to be safe and have fun.
Check out atvsafety.org or call 1-888-517-9618 to register for the ATV rider course.