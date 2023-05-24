Safe fun on ATVs

With all the beautiful rural territory in Polk County, it is no wonder that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are popular for hunting, fishing, camping, trail riding, and other outdoor recreational fun. Farmers, ranchers, forestry workers, and emergency service personnel also use ATVs during their day-to-day work activities.

These machines are heavy and fast – and are not equipped with the same safety features of a motor vehicle.

