The weather is warming up, making this the perfect time to lounge by the pool, spend time boating on a lake, or your toes in the salt water at one of our beautiful Florida beaches. Unfortunately, a fun day on the water can quickly turn tragic.
One moment you could be enjoying a great day swimming or boating, and the next moment the unimaginable has happened.
Just this past month on Lake Eloise in Winter Haven, my deputies investigated the deaths of two boaters and rescued another who had jumped out of the same boat. None of the adults were wearing life vests.
If this can happen to adults, how much more aware should we be when it comes to our children?
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related deaths among children between the ages of 1 and 4-years-old, with as many as 11 unintentional drownings each day across the United States. Drownings are so preventable, which is why they are so tragic. Here are some tips to avoid tragedy from occurring in your family:
First, never, ever leave a child alone in, or near the water – even in the shallow water of a bath tub. Also, put away anything that could distract you from paying attention to the child, like a book or electronic device. It only takes a few seconds for a fun family outing to turn into a tragic life-changing event.
When you’re at a pool, keep children away from drains and pipes where they could become entrapped. Install a minimum of a four-foot-tall fence around your pool and use self-closing and self-latching gates – and ask your neighbors with a pool to do the same.
Also, consider placing door alarms leading out to pool and spa areas. These inexpensive, battery operated, stick-on alarms create an audible tone when the door is opened alerting you when someone is near the pool.
If you’re boating, be sure everyone on the vessel has access to a life vest and that they wear it. By law, children under six-years-old must wear a life vest.
One final suggestion that can save lives beyond the water – learn how to perform CPR. This is a skill that could come in handy at anytime, anywhere. You could save the life of a loved-one, or even a stranger.
So, get out there and have fun this summer, but please do so safely.