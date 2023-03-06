The only thing worse than paying taxes is not getting a fair return on your investment. This is the sad reality for far too many small communities in Florida and across the United States.
Taxpayers in small communities pay the same federal taxes as those in big cities. The taxes fund a range of services that allow communities to update infrastructure, invest in their economies, improve public safety and much more. Many of these programs are allocated through grants, yet the current structure is a complex morass of bureaucracy. It intrinsically favors larger cities with budgets to hire grant writers and lobbyists who secure the bulk of available grant funding.
County commissioners, city mayors and other local officials here in the heartland of Florida frequently lament the deck is stacked against them when it comes to the grant process. All governments, large or small, should have a fair shot at applying for and receiving federal grants. That’s why I re-introduced H.R. 914, the Simplifying Grants Act. This commonsense bill, which I originally submitted in 2022, will make it easier for governments serving less than 50,000 people to apply for, receive and manage federal grants by requiring agencies to simplify the process for all current and future grant opportunities. For example, it will require federal agencies to make checklists available to grant applicants that list requirements of each step in the process. The Simplifying Grants Act would apply to 26 of Florida’s smaller counties, including several here in FL-18, as well as thousands of other small communities across the country.
I was pleased to partner with Sen. Marco Rubio on this bicameral effort. If passed, it will significantly level the playing field and give our smaller communities a better chance at a fair return on their federal tax investment. It will improve the lives of thousands of Floridians and millions of Americans in the rural communities that makeup the backbone of our nation.