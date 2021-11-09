Thirty-two-year-old James Petersen, of Orlando, won the inaugural Orlando Health Central Florida Heroes 5k in Davenport on Saturday, Nov. 6.
“It was my best time ever,” Petersen said.
Petersen, an Army veteran, finished the race in just over 19 minutes, averaging around six-minutes per mile.
The athletes started and finished the race at the new Tom Fellows Community Center.
Temperatures were chilly on Saturday morning, with with a light rain drizzle for an extra punch. The rain stopped while the runners were out, the sun came up, and the rest of the day warmed up in no time.
There was a health fair and family activities after the race.
Orlando Health president and presenting sponsor Brian Wetzel said a few words before the race got started.
Davenport Mayor H.B. “Rob” Robinson welcomed the athletes.
Photos by Charles A. Baker III