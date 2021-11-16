A new hospital with 136 inpatient beds plus 24 Emergency Department beds is coming to the south side of Lakeland that will soon increase access to high-quality health care for residents in the area’s fast-growing neighborhoods and communities. Orlando Health announced it will begin to develop its Orlando Health Lakeland Highlands Hospital and associated campus on approximately 80 acres it owns south of the Polk Parkway at Lakeland Highlands Road and the Winter Lake Extension Road. Construction will begin in the late spring of 2022 and the new hospital is expected to be open by fall 2024.
“With the extraordinary growth we see in Lakeland and Polk County, the need for this hospital is clear and we are so excited that Orlando Health is here to help meet this need,” said Dr. Jamal Hakim, chief operating officer, Orlando Health. “At Orlando Health Lakeland Highlands Hospital, we will provide a broad range of healthcare services. Here, at one convenient location, you will be able to get exceptional emergency and inpatient care from clinical experts in multiple specialties, the highest quality diagnostic services, and seamless access to all of Orlando Health’s trusted primary and specialty care providers.”
The multi-story hospital and campus will be designed by HOK and VHB and will have the ability to grow to a size that could eventually accommodate up to 360 hospital beds. According to the plans the city approved in 2019, the campus could ultimately include a 20,000 square foot ambulatory surgical center, 240,000 square feet of medical office space, 20,000 square feet of retail space, and a 150-room hotel.
“We have been delighted to work with Mayor Bill Mutz, the Lakeland City Commission, City Manager Shawn Sherrouse, and city staff to ensure we are addressing the needs of the community,” Dr. Hakim said. “Their forward-thinking leadership and professionalism will help make the Orlando Health Lakeland Highlands Hospital a tremendous asset for the area.”
