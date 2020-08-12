WINTER HAVEN – Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives recently arrested a youth boxing trainer on multiple drug-related charges.
Marco Fazzini, 39, of Winter Haven, is the owner of Winter Haven Boxing. Fazzini was found to be in possession of drugs, ammunition, an assault rifle in the living room, a 12-gauge shotgun near the front door, a revolver in his car and security cameras surrounding his home.
Three baby monitors were also removed from the home along with anabolic steroids, cocaine, Xanax, ecstasy and marijuana.
Fazzini has been featured in the Sun multiple times over the years for boxing-related work with dozens of area youth and a few professional boxers.
According to his arrest affidavit, Fazzini told detectives that he started selling drugs because the gym was in financial trouble.
The gym is associated with USA Boxing – an organization that helps youth nationwide train for Silver Gloves and Golden Gloves youth boxing championships.
As of Aug. 4, the Winter Haven Boxing gym, located on Avenue G NW in Inwood, appears to remain open based on social media posts and a recently published magazine profile.
USA Boxing staff were alerted of the arrest Aug. 4. A staffer reached by phone was not sure if the gym would be closed. No formal response has been received as of Aug. 6.
A spokesperson for State Attorney Brian Haas did not want to comment on the criminal prosecution, or whether a recommendation would be made to the judge in reference to closing the gym.
Fazinni was arrested as a direct result of neighbors calling PCSO to report high traffic. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant based on witness statements and evidence found outside the home.
Fazzini pleaded not guilty June 18. His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.