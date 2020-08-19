POLK COUNTY – Polk County Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Michael Perrone recently said that, since March, the school board has spent $18 million on COVID-19 related spending — not including COVID-related medical treatment costs.
Around $13 million has been spent on expenses for distance learning such as purchasing laptops, tablets, wi-fi hotspots and software, staff explained.
According to Polk County Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Michelle Townley, as of the latest survey, 34,220 students have chosen to do a combination of virtual and in-person learning once school starts Aug. 24. Another 2,583 students have chosen the virtual school only option. She explained that students who cannot afford electronics or the internet are entitled to the same level of education as students who can.
Perrone said around 1.2 million disposable masks have been purchased, as well as 20,000 gallons of hand sanitizer in half-gallon jugs. Around $150,000 was spent on 250 “fast checking” wrist thermometers.
Around a thousand disposable gowns and face shields were purchased for bus drivers and staff purchased 586 plexiglass shields for front office staff.
Around $2 million has also been spent on pandemic-related overtime expenses, Perrone said.
Townley said many teachers will have to teach regular classes and e-learning classes.
Orientation is scheduled for Aug. 20. The first day of in-person instruction for Polk County Public Schools this fall is Aug. 24.
Board discusses rising healthcare costs
Late last year, Polk County Public School teachers voted not to approve their union-renegotiated contracts citing stagnant salaries and other concerns.
From January until April 2020, school administrative staff and union leaders hashed out their differences. The negotiation process revealed that the rising cost of health insurance was one of the reasons why the school board could not afford to approve a healthy raise for teachers and other staff salary increases.
During a Polk County School Board work session Aug. 11, the topic of healthcare cost was discussed again.
“Our health plan is not fixed but we are making progress,” Polk County School Board member Kay Fields said.
Polk County Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Michael Perrone said that, as a result of multiple high-value medical insurance claims by staff last year, health insurance costs were $17 million more than income generated from staff health insurance contributions.
To address that deficit, health insurance premiums for teachers and other staff were raised and the Polk County School Board changed their insurance policy and budgeted some more taxpayer money to address the problem. On Aug. 11, Perrone said this is the first time in years that reserves in the health insurance policy has not been in the red.
However, Perrone said, in the first half of 2020, more teachers and staff have made additional health insurance claims for expensive items like COVID-19 treatment, cancer, obesity and other health issues.
Perrone said it is highly likely that there will be less sales tax money toward education next fiscal year, due to lower sales during the pandemic, and combined with expensive medical treatment, that reserve fund may not stay in the green.
Behavioral health choices can be difficult to change and staff said the pandemic is compounding the problem.
COVID-19 related treatment alone has cost around $600,000 so far this year, Perrone said.