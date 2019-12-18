A special magistrate spent hours Dec. 12 hearing about the ongoing dispute between the county's code enforcement department and a Lakeland-based biosolids processor, an issue concerning a stench generated by the production of excrement and rotting foods into fertilizer.
Polk County Code Inspector Robert Plavcek spent several hours being questioned about numerous complaints against BS Ranch & Farm, a business that takes foodstuffs, biosolids and human waste sludge and converts it for agricultural use. He was followed by other county inspectors and the neighboring property owners, all saying the stench emanating from the processing plant smelled like “raw sewage.”
Julie Ball, an attorney representing BS Ranch, questioned the county workers on how they determined where the noxious odors were coming from, since the surrounding area includes other industrial properties and a landfill that could also emanate odors.
She also maintained that BS Ranch wasn't given the code-defined opportunity to address the issue before being cited.
“(BS Ranch staff) haven't been given time to correct the issue, and sometimes didn't get notice of a complaint for six days,” she added.
Ball also said an earlier agreement with the county commission said there had to be nine complaints, and the county only provided eight such complaints.
The ranch has been cited numerous times following earlier complaints, and should Special Magistrate Tiffany Hawks find in the county's favor, it would be liable for more than $200,000 in fines. Each complaint carries a $15,000 fine, and at least nine formal citations have been issued, according to reports.
The hearing was originally scheduled for October, delayed until November and finally held on Dec. 12. The hearing was held in the Polk County Commission's Board Room, within the County Administration Building in Bartow.
Area resident Kathy Gore, a Whisper Woods neighborhood resident and one of those who filed complaints against BS Ranch, told Hawk that she can't “swim in our backyard pool, can't grill out and can't invite people to our home because the stench is so bad.”
“We can't go for a walk, we can't walk the dogs and we're coughing all the time,” she continued. “It's an absolutely horrendous smell.”
Gore also said she has lived in her home for 32 years and never had an issue until the BS Ranch was given a green light to process biosolids as well as septic tank and vegetation waste.
Kirk Sullivan, who operates a business on nearby Lasso Lane, told Hawk the stench was like “human feces” and “sour chemicals.”
Sullivan also told the special magistrate he couldn't keep employees or make new hires because they were driven away by the horrific stench they are subjected to daily.
Other attorneys for the ranch suggested the complaints aired Thursday were part of “a witch hunt promoted by two disgruntled business owners and are unfounded.” They also have maintained that the odors are emanating from neighboring businesses that have released treated wastewater from holding ponds.
After the six-hour hearing, Hawk told both Ball and Assistant Polk County Attorney Randy Mink they had until Dec. 19 to submit their closing arguments and she would reconvene the hearing on Dec. 20.