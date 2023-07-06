Party Like a Monster this Halloween at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (July 6, 2023) – The monsters are back! Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party returns to LEGOLAND® Florida Resort this fall, select Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29. This Halloween spectacular will have families screaming in excitement with more candy, more LEGO® characters and more spell-binding surprises – all included with general park admission and select Annual Passes.
Monsters are taking over LEGOLAND Florida Resort again! This year’s party will be more rockin’ than before with new and returning live shows, boo-tastic LEGO décor, and of course, brick-or-treating throughout the Park. Keep an eye out for monster mischief around every corner, plus find more chances for all the little skeletons to boogie with ghoulishly great experiences from the moment you arrive.
Carve out time for monstrous family fun now, with this screaming good hotel deal and Annual Passholder savings:
- Boo-k early and save for Brick-or-Treat
o Stay two nights and get the third night free at any of LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three Hotels when you book 60+ days in advance. Plus, get 3-Day, Multi-Park tickets for the price of a 2-Day ticket.
- EXCLUSIVE Annual Passholder Savings
o Stay two nights in September and receive 25% off any of LEGOLAND Florida Resort Hotels.
Get your Annual Pass, starting at less than $13/month to snag this hotel deal and other exclusive, sweet deals, just for Passholders! And this party’s only getting started. There’s much more monstrous fun still under wraps. Learn more at LEGOLAND.com/Florida.