The future of Mulberry High is officially here.
Polk County Public Schools recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the main phase of MHS’ modernization.
The centerpiece of the project is a new building housing MHS’ administrative offices, classrooms, labs, media center, cafeteria and gymnasium. A second phase of the modernization effort will include the renovation of existing facilities on the MHS campus, including space for the school’s agriculture, ROTC and marching band programs.
The $50 million modernization is scheduled for completion later this year. It is being funded by the district’s half-cent sales tax, which was renewed by Polk voters in 2018 and is used for school facilities projects.
“It was amazing to see generations of graduates all together, sharing the memories they had of the campus,” said Mulberry High Principal Michael Young. “It was great to celebrate that, and the continuation of many more years to come of Mulberry High School.”