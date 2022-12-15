Polk County Public Schools will reopen the library opt-out system from Jan. 2-16.
This online tool, available through Parent Portal, allows families to control what books and media materials their children can access in their school’s library. Please see our tutorial video below for complete details.
The opt-out system allows families to view all materials that are currently available in their school library. Any titles that have been reviewed in a book challenge will be highlighted in yellow. Challenged titles (in yellow) will only be displayed if they are available in your school’s library.
PCPS families will be able to access the opt-out system beginning Monday, Jan. 2. Any selections made during the previous opt-out window in August will still be in effect; no additional actions are required.
If you are unable to access the opt-out system between Jan. 2-16 or have other issues, contact your school’s terminal operator.