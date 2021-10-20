Amy Heiser-Meyers brings the sunshine to Horizons Elementary, and she’s a bright light among school leaders.
She was recently announced as Polk County Public Schools’ Principal of the Year for 2021-22.
Heiser-Meyers is a PCPS graduate (Auburndale High) and has worked for the district for the past 24 years, serving at Horizons Elementary since 2013.
“She’s a principal who cares about her students and ensures their individual needs are met,” said Victor Duncan, PCPS’ regional superintendent who oversees Horizons. “A positive and inclusive school culture is essential for a school to be successful. Ms. Heiser-Meyers has worked hard to make Horizons Elementary that school.”
Heiser-Meyers is noted for her support of Horizons’ teachers and involving them in decisions that impact student learning. She also makes extra effort to keep families and business partners engaged with the school.
As PCPS’ Principal of the Year, Heiser-Myers will serve as the district’s nominee for the Florida Department of Education’s annual statewide Principal of the Year award.
“I’m just very humbled and honored to not only represent my school, Horizons, but the Polk County school system,” she said. “It has been an honor to impact multiple generations of students here in Polk.”
Hesier-Meyers said she savors the happy moments in her professional and personal life. In October 2020, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer; two years later, she is a “thriving survivor” living cancer free.
“I just do what I do every day, and I love what I do,” she said. “To get recognized for it is the cherry on top of the cupcake.”