POLK COUNTY – As of August 31, 29 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported at nearly as many Polk County Public Schools campuses.
PCPS staff are having those students or staff who tested positive, as well as those who may have had contact with them, stay home for a quarantine period. Students undergoing quarantine may continue their learning online during that time.
The school district has been releasing updates on confirmed cases and which schools are impacted at its website. In most instances, it is unclear whether the positive case is a student, faculty member or a different staff member, as the tracker does not specify because of privacy policy.
However, at a school board meeting last week, the board discussed a pair of cases that were reported on Aug. 24, which was the first day of in-person instruction, and involved students.
On the first day of school, a parent of a student at Boone Middle in Haines City contacted the school to report their child privately tested positive. The parent had decided to send the child, who was asymptomatic, to school while awaiting his test result.
The following day, a student at Summerlin Academy in Bartow self-reported to a staff member after going to school. Both of these students were asymptomatic, Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said.
In a post to the Polk County Public Schools Facebook page on Aug. 26, a message from Byrd to parents implored families to use good judgement with regards to when to send students to school — specifically in the instance of students who are awaiting test results.
“If your child has been tested for coronavirus, please do not send your child to school until you receive a negative test result. Please notify your school about the situation so that arrangements can be made for your child to participate in online learning,” read the statement.
“If a member of your household has tested positive, please do not send your child to school, and call the Florida Department of Health at 863-519-7911 for further direction.”
On Aug. 27, PCPS released additional instructions for parents, reading: “A student who has been told to quarantine but has since received a negative test must still complete the quarantine period before returning to school.”
During a Polk County School Board regular meeting Aug. 25, school board member Billy Townsend asked staff about the first two cases. During discussion, Townsend said the parents of one of these two students sued the school board over the decision to quarantine. That litigation could not be independently verified.
Impacted schools are spread around the county, including schools in Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Bartow and Lakeland. Cases have been reported in elementary, middle and high schools.
PCPS staff are updating a page on the district’s website — https://polkschoolsfl.com/covidschoolcommunications/ — with a list of schools with cases and the volume of cases.
Around 100,000 students attend Polk County Public Schools.
—
Steven Ryzewski contributed to this report.