POLK COUNTY — Polk County Public Schools officials and representatives for the Polk Education Association, the county’s public school teachers union, announced Feb. 14 that the two sides have reached a tentative agreement on teacher contracts for the 2019-20 school year.
Teachers still will need to vote to ratify the agreement, after which the Polk School Board would need to give it final approval, but the agreement nonetheless represents a breakthrough in a stalemate highlighted by a tied vote in December on previous terms that did not pass.
Under the terms of last week’s agreement, various changes will be made with a focus on improving working conditions for teachers — with lesson planning functioning as a particular point of emphasis.
“I’m proud of the hard-fought language the PEA bargaining team was able to secure for our teachers, who work tirelessly every day for our students,” said PEA President Stephanie Yocum in a statement. “This tentatively-agreed-to language returns significant amounts of time and autonomy back where it belongs, to our teachers.”
Given the district’s well-known financial challenges, the negotiations and eventual tentative agreement focused on matters related to work conditions.
Highlights of the agreement for the district’s 6,700 teachers include the addition of a fourth, self-directed planning period each week; more autonomy for teachers with regards to lesson plans; limiting the amount of time an administrator can use for a meeting during teacher work days to 60 minutes; and other terms involving early-release days, scheduling, transfers and evaluations.
Per a PCPS release, teacher salaries would remain frozen for the 2019-20 school year under the terms. A salary freeze is also in effect under contracts recently approved with all other bargaining groups representing paraeducators, clerical support personnel, bus drivers and attendants, school nutrition assistants, and custodial and maintenance employees.
Approximately $10 million that could have been used for employee salaries instead has been invested into the insurance plan to keep health care costs manageable. Employee dependent and spousal premium costs will not increase for the district’s self-funded health plan. The Polk School Board covers the employee monthly premium, so coverage is provided at no cost to the district’s approximately 18,000 active employees.
In a Facebook video posted Feb. 17, Yocum implored her union members to approve the tentative agreement, focusing on the fact that ratification would cement the language on improved teacher work conditions for three years — through 2022 — while salaries would be up for negotiation again for the 2020-2021 school year in a matter of months.
“It is imperative that we vote ‘yes’ on this contract language,” Yocum said in the video.
Policy being discussed currently in Florida’s Legislative Session could lead to an increase in funding and salaries statewide.
While the drawn-out process means salaries negotiations for 2020-2021 are just around the corner, the tentative agreement could prove to be significant insofar as improving teacher morale within the district.
“I’m thankful to everyone for coming together and focusing on what we can do to make working conditions better for our teachers,” said PCPS Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd. “We heard our teachers loud and clear. They wanted more time in their classrooms to effectively prepare their lesson plans and more freedom in creating them. Ultimately, our students will achieve higher academic success if our teachers have the necessary time to strategically plan their instruction.”