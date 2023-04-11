PCSB & YMCA partner for kindergarten swim lessons

LAKELAND, FL (April 11, 2023) – According to the American Red Cross, drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury death for children and sixth for people of all ages. On average, 10 people per day drown in the United States. Florida has more private pools than any other state and it is surrounded by water, so safety is critical, especially for children. Polk County Public Schools has partnered with the YMCA for over 10 years to deliver a Kindergarten Water Safety program. The purpose of this program is to provide water safety to the Lakeland area kindergarten students.
The YMCA Kindergarten Learn to Swim program is a two-week interactive water safety and education program that is going on right now. In partnership with the Polk County Public School District, students prepare in their classroom by learning about water safety, the importance of adult supervision, and identifying dangerous areas. The following week, children are transported to a YMCA aquatic facility for a full week of lessons by certified instructors. Tiffany Kitchens, Curriculum Specialist for Physical Education/Driver Education and Traffic Safety with Polk County Public Schools said, “We are about halfway through the program, and the response from the schools, students and families has been fantastic so far this year. We currently have 19 Lakeland area elementary schools that are participating in this vital program, serving approximately 2,000 students and we will be expanding the program to other elementary schools within the district next year.”