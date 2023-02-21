Four teenagers were arrested Monday, accused of armed burglary and  burglarizing 15 vehicles in Mulberry and unincorporated Lakeland. According to a Polk County Sheriff's Office media release issued Tuesday, Feb. 21, on Feb. 20, the PCSO arrested 18-year-old Eugene Akines of Tampa, 17-year-old Cedric Upshaw of Tampa, 17-year-old Jamari Footman of Tampa, and 17-year-old Sergio Hollis of Bartow after they burglarized 15 vehicles at three Polk County apartment complexes: Avenue Apartments (6720 South Florida Ave.) and Ariva Apartments (5190 Ariva Blvd.) both in Lakeland, and the Huntington at Sundance Apartments (300 Heartland Blvd.) in Mulberry.
One of the victims reported a firearm had been stolen from his vehicle. All of the burglarized vehicles were unlocked. 

