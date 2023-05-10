A 13-year-old who appears to have aimed to do a drive-by shooting ended up in a gunfight with a Lakeland Police officer, reported Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, in a press briefing held Wednesday night in the area of 10th Street and MLK Boulevard in Lakeland.
The incident occurred around 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, when the LPD officer, Jamie Smith, responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Simpson Park in Lakeland. Chief Taylor said Smith saw the suspected vehicle – a white Dodge Avenger - and attempted to do a traffic stop. A short vehicle pursuit then began, then ended on 10th Street when the three occupants of the car bailed out of the car. Officer Smith pursued on foot one of the three – a 13-year-old identified as Wesley Dalmas - who had a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, Taylor said.
Taylor said Smith commanded Dalmas to drop the weapon, and as Smith rounded the corner and entered the Carrington Place Apartments, Dalmas had crouched down and was waiting for Smith.
Dalmas fired at least one round at Smith, Taylor said, striking Smith in the left foot and Smith returned fire. Smith continued to pursue Dalmas even after being shot in the foot, Taylor said, noting the area was full of children playing outside.
“Kids are out, it is not 3 a.m. where everyone is in bed,” Taylor said. As the chase veers into the complex, Smith walks past a bush and does not see Dalmas. Taylor said Smith was asking the people in the area, “where did he go,” and does not see Dalmas, who then jumps out of the bush. The chase continued, erupting in a second gun battle between Dalmas and Smith, and a second officer responded, LPD Officer Joseph Jano.
After the second gun battle, Dalmas was shot and transported to Tampa General Hospital, Taylor said. (Both Dalmas and Smith appear to have non-life threatening injuries, the LPD reported in a pre-conference media release.)
Officers arrived to give first aid to Smith and they drove him to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
He is being treated for his injuries and will be released over the next several days, Taylor said.
Taylor said Dalmas faces attempted murder charges. The information of the investigation is preliminary, he said, and may likely change as the investigation continues. Smith has been with the department less than two years, and was applauded by Taylor for continuing to engage the armed teen in an effort to save lives. Taylor said it appears the original call that Smith responded to may have been a drive-by shooting. It is unknown at this time, but is suspected, Taylor noted, that Dalmas either belongs to a gang or has a gang connection.
Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters the Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigator because when State Attorney Brian Haas set up an Incident Task Force, it was noted that another agency that was not involved in the shooting must do the initial investigation. Agencies present included the PCSO, Auburndale Police, Haines City Police and Lakeland Police.
Judd said “It was a remarkable response” by Smith. “He went there to save lives,” he said.
Detectives are combing through the footage, which includes surveillance cameras as well as body-cam footage that shows Dalmas with the gun shooting Smith. “The officer risked his life to pursue the person he saw with a firearm,” Judd said.
“Our suspect Wesley turned and shot at the Lakeland Police Officer,” Judd said, adding Smith continued the pursuit despite being shot. “He recognized the need to take this felon into custody,” Judd said.
“Who is Wesley Dalmas, who at age 13 engages a police officer in a gunfight?” Judd asked reporters.
Judd said the PCSO deputies had arrested Dalmas back in January on felony charges.
“We caught him with a stolen gun .. he was charged with felonies and received probation,” he said.
A snippet of the video showing Dalmas shooting Smith will be released at some point over the course of the evening, Judd said.
“We are going to release a snippet that clearly shows Wesley spins and shoots the police officer,” Judd said.
Officers arrested one other person and identified the third person in the vehicle, Taylor said, adding that at least one of the three was an adult and one other besides Dalmas was armed.
“He (Officer Smith) performed heroically tonight,” Taylor said. “He could have very easily pulled back.”
Judd said the white Dodge was borrowed from “mama.”
“He has no regard for life, none, zero,” Judd said of Dalmas.
“There is room in the jail for all of you who want to shoot,” Judd said.