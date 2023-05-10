A 13-year-old who appears to have aimed to do a drive-by shooting ended up in a gunfight with a Lakeland Police officer, reported Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, in a press briefing held Wednesday night in the area of 10th Street and MLK Boulevard in Lakeland.

The incident occurred around 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, when the LPD officer, Jamie Smith, responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Simpson Park in Lakeland. Chief Taylor said Smith saw the suspected vehicle – a white Dodge Avenger - and attempted to do a traffic stop. A short vehicle pursuit then began, then ended on 10th Street when the three occupants of the car bailed out of the car.  Officer Smith pursued on foot one of the three – a 13-year-old identified as Wesley Dalmas - who had a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, Taylor said.

