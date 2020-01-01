POLK COUNTY — A Kissimmee man who delivers packages for Amazon was arrested last week for stealing a package he had delivered to a home in the Davenport area.
According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office release, the homeowner’s Amazon account indicated the package had been delivered to the residence in the Watersong development on Dec. 19, but when he arrived home there was no package. Using surveillance video from his front door, the homeowner and, later, law enforcement officials saw the Amazon delivery driver deliver the package, take his delivery confirmation photo and then proceed to remove the package.
That man has since been revealed to be Jose Campos, 27, of Kissimmee.
An interesting element of the case — and a frustrating one for detectives — was the lack of help PCSO officials reportedly received from Amazon in identifying the driver.
According to the PCSO release, when detectives contacted Amazon in person at their logistics center, Amazon employees would not cooperate.
“You need a subpoena,” multiple Amazon managers told Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Amazon’s loss prevention manager also told a detective to get a subpoena, reportedly saying that Amazon would not cooperate with law enforcement and identify their driver unless the Polk County Sheriff’s Office served a subpoena for Amazon’s records at the company’s corporate headquarters in Delaware.
Fortunately, between the homeowner’s video and the development’s security team, detectives were nonetheless able to identify Campos as the suspect.
The homeowner provided the video which recorded the theft and security at Watersong Resort provided the tag of the Amazon driver’s vehicle. Detectives ran the tag and it came back to Campos’ girlfriend in Kissimmee. Detectives contacted her and she told them her boyfriend used the car to deliver packages for Amazon.
PCSO detectives then interviewed Campos, who confirmed he was delivering for Amazon at the time. He also said that it was him in the video, after which he was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.
Despite having a suspect in custody, Polk Sheriff Grady Judd expressed frustration with the lack of cooperation from Amazon.
“I’m not surprised by much anymore, but this lack of cooperation from Amazon floors me,” Judd said. “All we needed was a name — they knew who committed this crime in Polk County, and they would not tell us without us serving legal process to their corporate headquarters in Delaware.
“This is just irresponsible on their part,” Judd went on. “They apparently don’t care about the ongoing safe and secure delivery of their packages to their customers and exposing other customers to burglary and theft. It is impossible to believe this was this guy’s only theft.”