Over six days, undercover detectives in the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit conducted a special investigation known as “Operation Santa’s Naughty List.”
According to PCSO staff, the intent of the investigation was identifying and helping victims of human trafficking who might be forced into prostitution.
Assisting PCSO in the operation, which began on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, were officers from police departments serving Lakeland, Haines City, Winter Haven, Bartow and Auburndale.
Per a release, the operation utilized internet advertisements to arrange the meetings between undercover detectives and suspects, which took place at an undisclosed location in Polk County.
There were seven women who came to the undercover location to commit prostitution, but who may be victims of human trafficking. Two of those women were taken to shelters and introduced to anti-trafficking organizations for assistance and support. The organizations that were assisting with potential victims were Selah Freedom, One More Child, Heartland for Children and National Children’s Advocacy Center.
Each person who was arrested for prostitution was given immediate access to the members of the anti-trafficking organizations and offered assistance.
Five men were arrested for travelling to the operation with the intent to sexually harm a child. Two other suspects did not travel to the operation but solicited who they thought were children online — detectives obtained warrants for their arrest and they were located and arrested.
There were 53 people arrested for prostitution (a second degree misdemeanor) and 46 were arrested who were seeking the services of a prostitute (a first degree misdemeanor).
Eighteen people were arrested for various other charges, primarily related to aiding, transporting or deriving proceeds from prostitution.
The oldest person arrested was 70 years old, while the youngest was 19 years old.
The seven accused child predators included three men from Davenport and the other four coming from neighboring counties.