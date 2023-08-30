“It is better to give than to receive,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to the 47 PCSO, Polk Fire Rescue and Emergency Operations Center agency members before him, acknowledging that Polk County all too well knows what it is like to have to be on the receiving end after a hurricane.
The large Emergency Self-Contained Rescue Team is headed to assist Levy County Sheriff’s Office in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.
“We are here to give help to another part of the state that has suffered significantly from the hurricane,” Judd said.
Chief Joe Halman and Chief Steve Lester were on hand as well.
“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for volunteering to do this,” Judd said.
“We make the positive difference in the lives of people who we don’t know, who we probably will never see again.”
Judd added that what is “super cool about this county” is that the county enjoys the opportunity to work together to help people in need.
Giving kudos to County Manager Bill Beasley on helping get county resources together quickly, Judd prayed for safety over those deployed.
Jeff Foley, with the Board of County Commissioners Communications Division, said that the county is sending radio equipment and staff to keep all of the convoy’s radios working over the course of the one-week deployment.
That includes spare parts, programming, and anything that will be needed, Foley said.
They are bringing a 100 ft. tower as well that covers a 20-mile radius of communication.
Emergency Operations Director Paul Womble also will most likely be deployed, once he finishes with closing Polk’s emergency operations, Foley said.
Those volunteering with the convoy leave behind families, he said. A couple of them are former military.
The convoy is completely self-sufficient, with a mobile kitchen, bunk house, showers, command center, communications, and speciality equipment to use to help with search and rescue and calls for service.