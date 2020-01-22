On January 15, 2020, PCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Neidy Mendez-Gudine, of Davenport, for one count aggravated child abuse and one count manslaughter in the death of a 13-month-old baby.
According to the affidavit, on Friday, January 10, 2020, deputies and PCFR personnel responded to a Davenport residence in response to an unresponsive 13-month-old boy who was reported by Mendez as "choking and not breathing."
She told the first responders that she placed the baby on her bed in her bedroom and left the room to care for other children. Approximately 15 minutes later, she went to check on him and found him laying on the floor unresponsive. The baby was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando with skull fractures and subdural hemorrhaging. He was declared brain dead on January 11, 2020.
Doctors at the hospital verified that the baby's injuries were traumatic and not consistent with falling off a bed or falling down.
Dr. Vera Volnikh performed an autopsy on the baby, during which she noted subdural hemorrhaging at the top of his skull and spine, and in his neck muscles, consistent with being shaken. He also had two fractures on his skull. His cause of death was ruled head trauma, and the manner of death, homicide.
Based on the evidence, medical reports and autopsy report, as well as Neidy Mendez-Gudine's statements and the statements provided by the other occupants of the residence, the suspect was the only person with the victim at the time the injuries were inflicted upon him.
A witness' statement indicated he thought Mendez threw the victim.
“This is the second horrific incident in a matter of weeks where an adult has killed a baby for whom he or she has been charged with caring,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who are suffering these unthinkable losses. We will do everything in our power to ensure this suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and that she never has access to children again.”
Two arrested for trafficking in presence of child
Two Haines City men were arrested on multiple drug-related charges at their home on Monday, Jan. 13, during the execution of a search warrant. The drugs were also being sold and maintained in the presence of an elementary school-aged child.
Daryn Wiggins and Anthony Steward, both 31, were arrested at their home at 1114 Ave. C about 3:30 p.m.
Wiggins made an attempt to flee his residence, leaving the child behind, but was quickly apprehended. The child was escorted from the residence and placed into the custody of the mother.
Located at the residence was 975 grams of marijuana, 14.2 grams of ecstasy, 3.4 grams of Xanax, two loaded handguns, ammunition, plastic bags, a heat sealer, multiple cellphones, a digital scale and more than $4,600 in cash.
The residence is located less than 400 feet from Haines City Headstart – a prekindergarten school.
Wiggins and Steward were both transported to the Polk County Jail on charges of armed trafficking of ecstasy of more than 10 grams, possession of marijuana of more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell Xanax within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a structure for trafficking.
Wiggins is also being charged with child neglect, resisting arrest without violence and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Wiggins has been a registered felon since 2012 and has numerous past drug-related charges, seven prior arrests in Polk County and one stint in a Florida state prison. Steward has two prior arrests in Polk County.
“This was great work and collaboration from our officers and detectives,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “For drugs to be sold near a school and in the presence of a child, who he tried to abandon when officers arrived, is unconscionable. I’m not sure if more time behind bars is what our suspects need, but that’s what they’re going to get. Hopefully, this brings peace of mind to our families and educators in the area.”