PCSO: Lakeland man under investigation for domestic battery of a 65 year old suffers medical episode and dies at local hospital
Photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office

A man arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023 suffered a medical episode while being transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Processing Center and died later at Bartow Regional Medical Center, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported in a media release, Tuesday.

According to reports, 58-year old Maximino Lopez-Gonzalez of Lakeland was exhibiting signs of possible excited delirium and was transferred to an ambulance on the Polk Parkway at US 98 to be taken to a local hospital.

