A Lakeland woman was arrested for battering a school employee, Wednesday.
According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office release issued Friday afternoon, PCSO Safe Schools deputies arrested 39-year-old Ivy Mechelle Smith of Lakeland for felony battery on a school employee, disrupting a school function and trespassing on school grounds.
At around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Smith arrived at Medulla Elementary School (850 School House Road) in Lakeland and once in the main office area, she began yelling and cursing at the school staff, the PCSO reports.
She was asked to calm down and stop cursing as there were several students nearby.
The PCSO said Smith was upset because her child had received discipline referrals from a teacher and wanted her child removed from the teacher’s classroom.
A school administrator heard the disruption and approached Smith.
Smith demanded that her child be placed in another class.
When the administrator asked Smith to calm down, stating they would arrange a meeting to discuss her child’s behavior and the potential to be placed in another class, Smith told the school administrator she was there to retrieve her child and walked past school staff toward the classrooms.
According to reports, when the school administrator followed Smith, telling her to stay in the main office and follow the proper procedures to check her child out of class, Smith continued to yell at the school administrator, then allegedly pushed the school administrator and attempted to open a set of locked hallway doors.
The PCSO reports that when Smith realized she could not open the locked doors, she left the school building and jumped over a gate to flee from the school.
Smith then called the PCSO Emergency Communications Center. She told the Telecommunicator that she was at the CVS (510 South Florida Ave.) in Lakeland and would wait for deputies.
“There is a right way and a wrong way to present concerns to school administration,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “This is an example of how to go about it the wrong way. Our teachers already have the difficult task of educating our children, and we will never allow anyone to come on our school campuses in this manner, assaulting staff and disrupting classes. That conduct is a guaranteed trip to the county jail.”
Smith was transported to the Polk County Jail and later released after paying a $1,500 bond.