The Polk County Sheriff's Office reports that there were two fatal crashes that occurred in Lakeland this weekend, and that they are unrelated to each other, according to a Sunday morning PCSO media release.
Ewell Road Crash
Updated: March 5, 2023 @ 11:42 am
A Lakeland man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Ewell Road in Lakeland, Saturday March 4. Deputies were called to the crash site near the intersection of Ewell Road and Pinewood Village Circle around 5:02 a.m. Deputies report that Ezekiel Gomez-Antunez, 25, of Lakeland, was driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado east on Ewell Road when he swerved onto the grass shoulder of the south side of the road. When he attempted to regain control of the vehicle, he overcorrected and struck a culvert. The Silverado flipped, ejecting Gomez-Antunez from the vehicle. Upon arrival, first responders transported Gomez-Antunez from the crash site to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was the only occupant in his vehicle.
According to the investigation, Gomez-Antunez was not wearing a seatbelt and excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash. A portion of the roadway was closed for about 4 hours during the investigation, which remains ongoing.
S.R. 33 Crash
A Lakeland motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, March 4, that occurred near 5250 S.R. 33 North in Lakeland. Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the crash around 7:20 p.m.
Upon arrival of first responders, 45-year-old David Paul of Lakeland was found deceased, according to reports. He was driving a black 2012 Victory motorcycle.
Also involved were a black 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 42-year-old Antoine Diovens of Auburndale and a blue 2006 Scion driven by 35-year-old Tabitha Johnson of Lakeland. The PCSO reports that both were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and then released.
According to evidence and interviews at the scene, Traffic Homicide investigators determined that Diovens and Johnson were driving south on S.R.33.
At the same time, Paul was driving north on S.R.33, speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, the PCSO reports, noting it appears Paul lost control of his motorcycle - which laid down on the road and slid into the path of the Malibu. When the Malibu struck Paul, it swerved off the road and rolled over onto its roof.
Johnson swerved off the roadway attempting to avoid the crash and struck a traffic sign on the west shoulder of the road.
The PCSO reports that excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash. A portion of the roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the investigation, which remains on-going.