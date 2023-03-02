A 19-year-old Lakeland man is now facing first degree murder charges, accused of the shooting death of a 33-year-old Lakeland man in December 2022. The victim died several weeks later. Additionally, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward of $5,000 to recover the gun used in the homicide.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested La’Darion Chandler of Lakeland on Wednesday, Feb. 22, on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after he allegedly pointed a gun at and threatened another victim in the Secret Cove subdivision in Lakeland, according to a PCSO media release issued today. Chandler has been held in the Polk County Jail on no bond since that arrest. While investigating the December 2022 shooting, detectives developed probably cause to charge Chandler with murder in the first victim’s death.
The PCSO reports that on Dec. 17, 2022, a 33-year-old male was shot in the back on Pirates Way within the Secret Cove subdivision of Lakeland. He was taken to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.
Meanwhile, detectives received tips from the community and identified other victims and witnesses to the shooting, several of whom the PCSO notes are “documented gang members, including La’Darion Chandler.” The victim, who belonged to a rival gang of Chandler’s, succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 9, 2023.
Detectives say that Chandler was arrested for the Feb. 22 aggravated assault incident at an apartment where he lives on Pirates Way, which is near both crime scenes (the fatal shooting, and the aggravated assault.)
During a search warrant of his apartment, detectives found ammunition in a black duffel bag. According to reports, Chandler was convicted of three felonies as a juvenile – for fleeing to elude, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and vehicle burglary, and was additionally charged with convicted delinquent in possession of a firearm or ammunition, with a gang enhancement (which elevates the charge from a second-degree felony to a first degree felony).
Detectives also found a rap video on Chandler’s social media pages where he talks about shooting someone in the back – details that had not been publicly released. According to reports, the lyrics are “N**a tried to run, I hit his back, Though I shoot like a mac, Dirt ass dead n**as knowing where to find me at.”
The PCSO said that other rap songs on Chandler’s social media pages include lyrics about always being armed and photos of himself holding firearms.
Chandler is being held on no bond for first degree murder (capital felony), convicted delinquent in possession of a firearm (first degree felony), and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (third degree felony.)
Sheriff Grady Judd is hopeful that someone comes forth with the location of the gun used in the homicide.
“Contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – we get the gun, and you get a whole lot of cash,” he said.
Additionally, Sheriff Judd said that although Polk County’s crime is at a 51-year low, and violent crime was down last year, “Shootings like this one don’t represent what’s going on all over Polk County. But there is a problem with very young gangsters shooting at each other – a problem that we aim to solve. The suspects in shootings like this one aren’t even supposed to have guns. We need your help to get illegally owned guns off the streets. Contact Heartland Crime Stoppers (800-226-8477) - remain anonymous - and get $500 in cold hard cash. Anonymity is guaranteed," Judd said. The $500 reward is a separate reward from the $5,000 that is being offered for the homicide gun, the PCSO notes.