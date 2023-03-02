A 19-year-old Lakeland man is now facing first degree murder charges, accused of the shooting death of a 33-year-old Lakeland man in December 2022. The victim died several weeks later. Additionally, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward of $5,000 to recover the gun used in the homicide.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested La’Darion Chandler of Lakeland on Wednesday, Feb. 22, on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after he allegedly pointed a gun at and threatened another victim in the Secret Cove subdivision in Lakeland, according to a PCSO media release issued today. Chandler has been held in the Polk County Jail on no bond since that arrest. While investigating the December 2022 shooting, detectives developed probably cause to charge Chandler with murder in the first victim’s death.

