BARTOW – During a Bartow Rotary luncheon meeting Jan. 22, city commissioner Trish Pfieffer said one of the first things she focused on after getting elected in 2014 was working toward getting Bartow residents a dog park.
“The dog park is something I've been working on for six years,” said Pfieffer who, based on prior reporting, has been lobbying for a dog park even before she was elected.
The grand opening date has not been set yet, but that dog park should be open sometime in February.
Bartow’s dog park will be located on two acres near the west entrance to Mary Holland Park. It is expected to include gravity hinges, benches, water stations, weigh stations and separate areas for large and small dogs.
Pfieffer also told Rotary members that this year the City of Bartow will be updating the city’s master plan and that the commission will need public input at upcoming — but still yet to be announced — public workshops, held over the next six months or so.