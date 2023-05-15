The annual Mayfaire two-day art festival took place at Lake Morton at Lakeland on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. What started as a small crafts fair in front of the Lakeland Public Library in 1971 has blossomed into one of Florida's celebrated outdoor art festivals that is spread out around the lake. This year’s event featured more than 150 artist booths, food vendors and different live performances at the Lakeland Public Library every hour. 

