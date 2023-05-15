The annual Mayfaire two-day art festival took place at Lake Morton at Lakeland on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. What started as a small crafts fair in front of the Lakeland Public Library in 1971 has blossomed into one of Florida's celebrated outdoor art festivals that is spread out around the lake. This year’s event featured more than 150 artist booths, food vendors and different live performances at the Lakeland Public Library every hour.
Art Builds History Around Lake Morton
- Photos by Lily Strickland, Contributing Photographer
-
-
Trending Articles
Articles
- Suzanne Conrad,70 Lakeland
- POLKTRON comes to RP Funding Center in July
- Work less, learn more: Florida Poly’s affordability reduces hours students must work
- Robert William Bucklin, 87 Lakeland
- James Newman, 49 Lakeland
- PCSO and LPD: Officer reporting to drive-by shooting is shot by 13-year-old, returns fire
- Sherry Westbrook, 60, Fort Meade
- Margaret Sullivan, 80 Lakeland
- Two teens and one adult arrested for attempted 1st degree murder after shooting Lakeland Police officer, PCSO and LPD report
- Lucille Gibbs, 78 Bartow