LAKELAND — Walter Clayton scored 21 points to help lead the Bartow High boys basketball team to a 68-57 victory over East Lake in the FHSAA Class 6A State Semifinals Thursday night at the RP Funding Center.
The win, which came in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd, advances the Yellow Jackets to state championship game for the first time since 2014.
At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Bartow (29-1) will take on Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High (24-7).
The Yellow Jackets, who led by four points at the end of the first quarter, outscored East Lake in the second and third quarters by a combined total of 38-25, leaving Bartow to protect a 17 point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Joshua Simons was the only other Yellow Jacket to score in double-digits for Bartow, scoring 16 points — all of which came in the second half. Simons finished the night with a double-double, turning in a team-high 14 rebounds as well.
Clayton, a junior, also had nine rebounds and eight assists, nearly completing the game with a triple-double for Bartow.