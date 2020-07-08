Hundreds of people converged on the shores of Lake Clinch in Frostproof on July 4 to celebrate America's 244th birthday. Many parked boats in front of a lakefront stage where Cory Greenway and the Oughta Hand Band played country music.
featured
Photos: Fun on the 4th of July in Frostproof
- By CHARLES A. BAKER III | cbaker@d-r.media
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Frostproof’s Kaitlyn 'KT' Kinard’s light still shines
- Polk State College celebrates incorporation of Lake Wales campus into base budget
- Proud to be an American | Viewpoints
- Salute to Service: Polk realtor says service in Marine Corps taught her to keep cool under pressure
- PCPS task force members tackle challenges of school reopenings