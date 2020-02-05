WINTER HAVEN — The Polk State baseball team fell behind early when it hosted Pasco-Hernando Tuesday afternoon.
Trailing 8-0 entering the bottom-half of the third inning, the Eagles would rally but ultimately come up short, losing 8-7.
As part of its rally, Polk State (2-4) scored three runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning and three more in the sixth.
Nick Wells singled and hit a two-run homer, while Jakob Hines went three-for-four with a run and a stolen base to help lead the way on offense.
Starting pitcher Cole Kramer (0-1) took the loss, while Kade Manderscheid worked 3.2 innings and gave up two runs (one unearned) on two hits while striking out three.
Scott Curran tossed four shutout innings with one hit and four strikeouts.
For more information on the Polk State baseball team, or to see a schedule of upcoming games for the Eagles, visit PolkEagles.com.