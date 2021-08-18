A Port Charlotte pilot had to make an emergency landing on State Road 570 in Polk County on Aug. 17.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 23-year-old pilot was flying a Piper Cherokee single engine aircraft with a 23-year-old student from New York at about 11:19 p.m. when they had to make an emergency landing.
The pilot landed the plane in the westbound lanes of the roadway, just east of Drane Field Road. The plane was guided to the right grass shoulder. Neither the pilot nor the student was injured.
The plane was safely removed from the roadside and escorted to Lakeland Linder Airfield.