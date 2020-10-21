Planet Fitness opened its newest location this past Saturday, Oct. 17, in Lake Wales. The new fitness center is located at 9 Eagle Ridge Drive.
Planet Fitness is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in New Hampshire. It reports having more than 2,000 clubs with locations nationwide and in Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. It markets itself as a "Judgment Free Zone" that caters to novice and casual gym users.
According to a release, the 21,046-square-foot facility is offering would-be members to join for as little as $0.25 down and just $10 a month. Representatives say the franchise has implemented health and sanitation measures so members can feel their best while getting a workout in.
For more information, call (863) 400-5030.