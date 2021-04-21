Lake Wales Main Street’s most recent mural project at Scenic Highway and Stuart Avenue — called “Slice of Happiness” — is about to get a whole lot happier.
With a new full-time horticulturist hired by the city, Lester Gulledge is making one of his first priorities the beautification of the area around the nearly 100-foot long mural that was completed by artist Gillian Fazio late last fall.
“If you go out there right now, you’re going to see some piles of debris and dirt. That area could use some improvements,” Gulledge told members of the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) recently. “There’s pretty sparse plantings, and they’re not in very good shape. There’s a lot of opportunity.”
Gulledge, who grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina and has a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Warren Wilson College and a master’s certificate from the University of Florida, said city leaders have noticed the mural has been garnering plenty of attention since its recent completion.
“We’re already having a lot of people getting their picture taken in front of that mural so we see an opportunity to enhance that,” Gulledge added. “It’s very popular on social media.”
The 16-space parking lot – owned by the city – is surrounded by a five-foot wide strip of planting beds. Volunteers did prep work on the site on April 10, and another volunteer day is tentatively scheduled for May 1.
The plan is to plant compact firebush, white and orange milkweeds, ornamental grasses and long blooming perennials, according to Gulledge.
The milkweed in particular is a strong attractant for Monarch butterflies, which are also central to the mural, which was a joint project of Lake Wales Main Street, Florida’s Natural and The Ellis family.
Gulledge said the choice of plants would be both visually and environmentally pleasing.