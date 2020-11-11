Lake Wales Main Street staff recently commissioned Gillian Fazio, an artist from Lakeland, to paint a mural at the corner of Scenic Highway and Stuart Avenue in the downtown district.
Since graduating from the University of Florida in 2017, the 25-year-old artist has painted around a dozen local murals, mostly in Lakeland. Earlier this year, she painted a mural in a Southern Homes subdivision on Lake Rochelle, near Lake Alfred.
Fazio said her work finishing the mural in Lake Wales will be limited to weekends, as power to the building needs to be off to facilitate painting around power lines.