ARTOW — Polk's Board of County Commissioners learned recently that the county had received a multi-million dollar grant to help with its efforts to curb opioid addiction.
Polk County Attorney Michael Craig told commissioners the opioid addiction problem was “something I feel passionate about” because, he later explained, “I know friends and families it has affected.”
The county is in line to receive about $8 million to battle addiction to the drugs that are defined as those opioids that include morphine, heroin, hydrocodone, oxycodone, fentanyl and methadone.
Earlier this spring, the county had established a group to outline a countywide plan to battle the growing addiction problem. The group involved those professionals and organizations that are already involved in either identifying, treating or assisting in the recovery of those addicted to the drugs, chaired by the county's community health care planner, Cathy Hatch.
Also assisting in drafting the plan were staff from the University of South Florida's College of Behavioral and Community Sciences' Criminal Justice, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Technical Assistance Center.
Craig told the county governing board the grant for the comprehensive plan hinged on the settlement of a massive lawsuit filed by hundreds of communities against the makers of the drugs.
“This money will come from whatever money the county gets as part of a settlement of that complicated litigation,” he explained.
Craig added that other funding, via state and federal grants, should be available to boost whatever Polk's portion of the settlement will be.
“This is a comprehensive approach to addressing this problem,” Craig said.
Craig told commissioners it would take about $8 million to launch the program and fund the first year, with an expected $6 million to pay for the following year.
The plan, according to documents included in the board's agenda packet, outlines plans for safe drug disposal, overdose prevention training and programs to assist children of drug users and other individuals otherwise impacted by this epidemic. It also includes an expansion of drug screening and initial treatment, an increase in referrals for treatment from community facilities, a recovery resource center, housing programs for treatment and a mobile syringe service program.
A large share of the first year's $8 million will be earmarked for medications to help pregnant women get off the drugs — an amount set at about $2.4 million. Housing and transportation assistance will take another $1.2 million and in-patient treatment in specialized facilities. The remaining funds will be set aside for the other segments of the overall plan.
The drug company Purdue Pharmacy, the maker of Oxycontin, reportedly has already agreed to an $8 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which is awaiting the green light from the court system before the money can be allocated nationwide.
According to Craig, some 2,000 governmental bodies across the nation have applied for portions of that settlement.
Prominent among those who will assist in the fight against the highly-addictive drugs are Tri-County Healthcare Services and the Peace River Center for Personal Development.
The grant proposal did not say exactly how many residents of Polk County are addicted to opioids or how many people would be served through the program. The board unanimously endorsed the program, which will be administered through the county's Department of Health and Human Services.