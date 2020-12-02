Starting December 5, homeowners will again be required to appear in person at the Polk County Building Division to complete the owner-builder disclosure statement and allow staff to notarize the document.
In response to the pandemic in March, an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis changed the rules and allowed homeowners to digitally sign and upload, or drop off a signed copy of the disclosure agreement to the division for processing — but that order expires December 4.
Currently, Polk County offices are open to the public for same-day permitting. Permits requiring engineered plans will be reviewed by a plans examiner while the homeowner is in the office.
It is strongly recommended for owners pulling permits to appear in person to complete the documentation, as it provides staff the opportunity to explain the process and answer any questions homeowners may have regarding their permit and pending inspections. The office is using many health and safety measures to protect staff and customers.
Homeowners appearing in person for projects requiring engineered plans, such as new single-family residences, sheds, carports and pole barns, can receive their permit the same day if they arrive with a completed permit application before noon on the Building Division’s regular business days with the appropriate documentation.
Projects not requiring plans review, such as re-roofing, window and door change-outs, and air conditioner change-outs, can be processed the same day if the homeowner arrives with a completed permit application before 1:30 p.m. during regular business days.
For questions regarding what is required for permitting, please contact the Building Division office at (863) 534-6080 or email the permit technician on-call at buildingdivision@polk-county.net.